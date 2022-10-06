MSRTC to ply 800 more buses from October 19

To cater to rush ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will ply 800 additional buses from October 19 to 23. The buses will run from Shivajinagar, Swargate and Pune railway station.

The public transport body has also started online booking for various destinations from its website for the convenience of passengers.

Officials said that people travel to their hometowns for Diwali celebrations. Besides, several students from different corners of the state are residing in Pune for their studies. A huge chunk of the settled populace goes back to their towns for Diwali celebrations, so the city’s public transport body has decided to ply additional buses.

According to the MSRDC officials, a large number of the commuters were bound to Vidarbha, Khandesh and Vidarbha regions of the state. The Khadki Cantonment Board(KCB) MSRTC office has been made the hub to cater to the commuter traffic bound to proceed towards the three regions. MSRTC officials also appealed to commuters to utilise QR codes on the website for easy booking purposes.

Dnyaneshwar Ranaware, MSRTC Pune traffic controller, said that 800 additional buses are being deployed to end the commuting woes during the festive season. “There is a sharp rise in the demand from commuters and if it goes up further then we will ply more buses during the festive season,” he added.

The other cities where additional buses are being deployed include Aurangabad, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Beed and Buldhana.

The MSRTC administration has also made available group booking facility online where family members and relatives can access group booking facility wherein MSRTC buses departing from the nearest destinations of their residence can be booked.

Surbhi Agarwal, a commuter and resident of Amravati residing in Pune, said, “ I am travelling to my native place for Diwali. I have availed online facility for booking, and it is really good. Moreover, I don’t have to shell out extra money, which is charged by private operators, who are ferrying passengers to different places.”

