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MSRTC to recruit 13,980 staff, warns candidates against fraudulent job offers

The recruitment will be conducted through an external agency, which has been instructed to strictly follow the eligibility criteria and selection procedures prescribed by the corporation

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:42:00 IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon launch a contractual recruitment drive to appoint around 13,980 drivers and mechanical staff. Amid complaints of private agencies allegedly duping job aspirants by promising them employment in the corporation in exchange for money, the transport department has directed the administration to ensure that the recruitment process is transparent and free from irregularities.

The MSRTC administration will be responsible for ensuring that candidates are selected solely on merit and qualifications, without any unauthorised interference. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The MSRTC administration will be responsible for ensuring that candidates are selected solely on merit and qualifications, without any unauthorised interference. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MSRTC administration will be responsible for ensuring that candidates are selected solely on merit and qualifications, without any unauthorised interference.

Transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said, “The administration will be responsible for ensuring that no candidate is cheated or subjected to unfair practices during recruitment.”

He warned job aspirants against falling prey to fraudulent agencies operating in the name of the corporation.

  • Dheeraj Bengrut
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dheeraj Bengrut

    Dheeraj Bengrut is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Pune, with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He covers transport, infrastructure, urban development and civic governance, with a focus on public policy and citizen-centric issues. His reporting spans railways, aviation, roads, public transport and major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.Read More

Home/Cities/Pune News/MSRTC To Recruit 13,980 Staff, Warns Candidates Against Fraudulent Job Offers
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