MSRTC’s digital breakdown leaves Diwali return passengers in a fix

Pune - Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 10, 2021: NMMT bus runs 30 extra buses due to MSRTC strike at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Thousands of passengers returning to Pune and other major cities for work, business and education after the Diwali holidays faced inconvenience over the weekend after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC’s) online ticketing system crashed due to heavy traffic. The corporation’s official website and mobile application (app) faced technical glitches, leaving passengers unable to book tickets or complete payments, forcing many to rush to bus stations for current bookings. Private travel operators allegedly took advantage of the situation, raising fares significantly and adding to the financial burden on passengers already struggling to secure transport.

With Diwali coming to an end, thousands of people began their return journey to Pune and other major cities over the weekend, aiming to reach their destinations before the start of the working week. Anticipating the rush, the MSRTC had made arrangements to operate additional buses on several routes but failure of its online reservation system on Saturday disrupted the travel plans of a large number of passengers. Passengers trying to book tickets through the MSRTC website and mobile app faced errors or difficulties at the payment gateway while in some cases, money was deducted from their bank accounts without tickets being generated. Many passengers complained that the website wasn’t opening at all, making it impossible for them to check seat availability or complete reservations. Unable to book tickets online, several passengers were forced to visit bus stations and depend on current ticket bookings, resulting in additional waiting time and uncertainty over seat availability. A significant portion of the weekend rush to Pune comprised passengers returning from Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra. The problem was particularly visible at major MSRTC bus stations in Pune, including Swargate, Wakdewadi and Vallabhnagar, where a large number of passengers had gathered.

Kedar Mane, a passenger, said, “I had been trying to book an MSRTC ticket online since the morning but the website wouldn’t open. Even when I tried through the mobile app, the booking failed. With work resuming on Monday, I had no option but to visit the bus stand and try for a ticket directly. Several hours were wasted in the entire process.”

Many passengers turned to private bus operators, some of whom allegedly charged two to three times the usual fares. The MSRTC’s information technology (IT) department took cognisance of the issue and initiated repair work. The online ticketing system was restored by Saturday evening, allowing passengers to resume online booking. Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune division, said, “Due to increased pressure on the MSRTC’s online ticketing system, the server had gone down temporarily. However, the corporation immediately initiated corrective measures and restored the ticketing system. Ticket bookings have now resumed as usual.”