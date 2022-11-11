MUHS inaugurates first genetic lab-cancer research centre in Pune

In a welcome move, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Friday inaugurated its first genetic laboratory and cancer research centre in the city – MUHS Genehealth – that will conduct medical tests for citizens at affordable rates with additional discounts to patients from poor financial backgrounds. The lab was inaugurated at the hands of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, governor of Maharashtra. “Various tests will be conducted through this genetic lab. It will benefit society at large. The government is implementing various programmes to provide low-cost health services to people living in remote places,” Koshyari said.

At a press interaction during inauguration of the centre, MUHS vice-chancellor Lt gen (retd.) Madhuri Kanitkar said that the facility will help patients from economically weaker sections to get better genetic testing facilities. “We will be starting the facility from December onwards. We are slowly going to rollout testing from that for sickle cell anaemia to other diseases. These patients can come to us with a referral from government hospitals and government medical colleges, and get treatment,” said Kanitkar. The lab will also host a variety of skill-based courses for students, she added.

“We are also beginning certificate courses for students. We are likely to expand the variety of courses in genetic and molecular diagnostics. Our aim is to expand these certificate courses so that they are internationally recognised,” said Kanitkar.

During the interaction, Dr Anuradha Chougule, professor chair of excellence for research in cancer genetics, said that more and more patients are now being diagnosed with cancer. “As there are more cases of cancer, there is a need to understand it at the DNA and RNA level. Earlier, only chemotherapy was given to patients as treatment. But now with precision oncology, there are tailormade treatments instead of chemotherapy. Private lab tests for genetics are expensive. Labs such as these will help patients from economically weaker sections to get the most of benefits,” said Dr Chougule.