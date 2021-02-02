Home / Cities / Pune News / Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members
Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, said, “The two-day workshop will be organised at Rambhau Mhalgi on February 4 and 5. All the elected members of the BJP from Pune city will be remain present for the workshop.”

Mulik said, “The BJP also completed various booth-level appointments considering the upcoming municipal elections. The party has planned the booth-wise meeting between February 14 and 21.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed all the appointments of various wings in the city, including women, youth, minority, OBC and students’ organisation.

