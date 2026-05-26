Muslim groups demand cow be declared national animal

Members of various Muslim organisations on Monday staged a protest outside the district collector’s office, demanding that the cow be declared a national animal.

The protestors said a large section of Indians considers the cow sacred. (HT)

The agitation was organised by the Muslim Mulnivasi Manch and other groups, which submitted a memorandum to district collector Jitendra Dudi.

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Anjum Inamdar, president, Muslim Mulnivasi Manch, said that organisations across the country were raising the same demand. According to him, declaring the cow a national animal would make its protection the responsibility of government agencies and help prevent incidents of violence in the name of cow protection.

“Many Muslims are being targeted over cow-related issues and incidents of mob lynching have taken place in different parts of the country. If the cow is declared a national animal, it will become the responsibility of the government machinery to protect it. This can also help strengthen fraternity between Hindus and Muslims,” Inamdar said.

He said that a large section of Indians considers the cow sacred and that some groups allegedly misuse the issue to target Muslim youths.

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{{^usCountry}} “If the cow is declared a national animal, government agencies — and not self-styled groups — will be responsible for its protection. This will help prevent attacks in the name of cow safety,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the cow is declared a national animal, government agencies — and not self-styled groups — will be responsible for its protection. This will help prevent attacks in the name of cow safety,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the protest remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.