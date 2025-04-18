Narrow escape for passengers as fire engulfs private bus

Pune: A private bus caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit, on the Pune-Satara Highway near Shindewadi village around noon on Thursday, police said. The bus was travelling from Satara to Pune. According to police, the incident took place near Khed Shivapur around noon. (HT PHOTO)

There were no reports of injuries as all passengers managed to exit the vehicle safely before the fire engulfed the bus, they said.

According to police, the incident took place near Khed Shivapur around noon. As smoke began to billow from the vehicle, the driver halted the bus, and passengers immediately alighted.

“Despite the quick evacuation, the fire spread rapidly and within minutes engulfed the bus. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from a considerable distance. No one was harmed. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames,” said Rajesh Gawali, senior inspector, Rajgad Police Station.

“After noticing flames coming from the rear side of the bus, we rushed out of the vehicle,” said Santosh Jadhav, a bus passenger.

Preliminary information suggests a short circuit might have triggered the fire, the official added.