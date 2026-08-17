Nashik court grants bail to AIMIM corporator in TCS-linked BPO case

A Nashik court on Monday granted bail to Mateen Patel, AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in a case linked to alleged sexual and religious harassment at a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm associated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Patel has denied knowing Khan personally, claiming that he had only helped a family secure a rented house. (HT FILE)

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While granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge KR Joglekar observed that Patel’s custody was not required, noting that he had remained out of custody throughout the police investigation and that the investigating officer had not sought his custodial interrogation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik city police arrested Patel on August 7 after the court issued an arrest warrant against him for failing to appear on July 28 despite being served with a summons.

The SIT, which investigated allegations of sexual and religious harassment at the workplace, had accused Patel of allegedly providing shelter to Nida Khan, one of the eight accused in the case, while she was on the run for 42 days from March 26.

Police had registered an FIR against Patel in May under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after Khan was arrested from a house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Patel’s lawyer, Ajaysinh Bhosale, said the court granted bail on a personal surety of ₹75,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel’s lawyer, Ajaysinh Bhosale, said the court granted bail on a personal surety of ₹75,000. {{/usCountry}}

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“The court has directed Patel to remain present at every hearing. He has also been asked to furnish copies of his PAN and Aadhaar cards and not change his residential address without informing the court in advance,” Bhosale said.

The SIT had questioned Patel four times to ascertain why he had allegedly provided shelter to Khan and had also seized his mobile phones for investigation. Patel has denied knowing Khan personally, claiming that he had only helped a family secure a rented house.