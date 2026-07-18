Pune:

Nashik Rural police arrest three more accused in Igatpuri attack

The Nashik rural police have arrested three more accused in connection with the attack on and chase of a Nashik-based family near Igatpuri on July 12, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12.

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The family of eight had gone for a picnic to Bhavali dam when they were allegedly targeted by a group of nearly a dozen local youths. As the family left the spot in their SUV, the accused allegedly chased the vehicle for nearly 20 km on the Mumbai-Nashik highway and vandalised it.

According to a statement issued by the Nashik rural police, a joint team of the local crime branch and Igatpuri police on Thursday arrested Rahul Bhagade, Akash Bhoir and Kailas Bhagade from the Mundhegaon Shivar area of Igatpuri, where they had allegedly taken refuge after absconding.

The three were produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till July 20.

“These three were the masterminds behind the entire incident. They led the other accused in chasing the family’s SUV on the highway and damaging the vehicle,” the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said that Rahul Bhagade and Akash Bhoir are history-sheeters with criminal records. Both have murder cases registered against them at the Igatpuri and Ghoti police stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said that Rahul Bhagade and Akash Bhoir are history-sheeters with criminal records. Both have murder cases registered against them at the Igatpuri and Ghoti police stations. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have also seized the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused to chase the family’s SUV. Further investigation is underway.