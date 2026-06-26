Nasrapur case among Maharashtra’s fastest POCSO convictions

Pune: The rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur, which sparked widespread public outrage, has become one of the fastest-concluded trials under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in Maharashtra. The accused was convicted within 55 days of the crime, while the court has reserved the quantum of punishment for June 29.

The rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur, which sparked widespread public outrage, has become one of the fastest-concluded trials under POCSO in Maharashtra. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The offence occurred on May 1, and a special POCSO Court in Pune convicted the accused on June 25. Pune rural police and prosecution officials said the swift conclusion of the case was made possible through a coordinated effort involving police investigators, forensic experts, medical officers and prosecutors.

Addressing reporters after the verdict, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar and Pune rural superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill detailed the investigation and prosecution process.

Gill said the incident had triggered public protests and road blockades, prompting senior state authorities to assure speedy investigation and trial proceedings.

“A 15-member special investigation team (SIT) was constituted immediately after the crime,” Gill said.

According to him, investigators focused on building a robust chain of evidence from the outset. “Seven to eight dedicated teams were deployed for collecting circumstantial evidence, analysing CCTV footage and conducting cyber investigations. Close coordination among police personnel, medical teams, forensic experts and the Forensic Science Laboratory enabled the investigation to be completed swiftly,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill said the chargesheet was filed within 15 days of the offence, while the active trial phase concluded within 16 days after the case reached court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill said the chargesheet was filed within 15 days of the offence, while the active trial phase concluded within 16 days after the case reached court. {{/usCountry}}

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“Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar stayed in Pune for days, and the entire team worked round the clock to ensure all legal procedures and documentation were completed efficiently,” Gill added.

Misar told reporters that the investigation revealed the child had suffered 18 injuries and that the assault lasted approximately 39 minutes. He submitted before the court that the accused had previously assaulted two women and an animal.

Advocates Vipul Dushing and Mayur Dodke represented the original complainant, while advocate Himmatrao Suryawanshi appeared for the defence.