Nasrapur child rape-murder verdict on June 25

The judgement in the Nasrapur child rape and murder case will be pronounced on June 25, bringing to a close what is likely to be one of the fastest-concluded trials in Maharashtra in a case involving a heinous crime against a minor.

The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl from Nasrapur on May 1 that had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra and renewed calls for speedy justice in crimes against children. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The trial moved at an unprecedented pace, with investigators filing the chargesheet within 16 days of the crime. Recording of witnesses and presentation of evidence were completed in the next 16 days, while final arguments concluded within 20 days, setting the stage for a judgment less than a month after the commencement of trial proceedings.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar said the final arguments commenced at 11 am on Saturday and concluded at around 4 pm. “During the hearing, the prosecution placed on record a comprehensive timeline chart, medical evidence analysis, forensic data charts, DNA profiling matrix and a connectivity chart detailing the chain of circumstances relied upon by the prosecution,” he said.

The defence also completed its arguments on Saturday. Following submissions from both sides, the court reserved the matter for judgment and fixed June 25, 2026, for pronouncement of the verdict.

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{{^usCountry}} The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl from Nasrapur on May 1 that had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra and renewed calls for speedy justice in crimes against children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl from Nasrapur on May 1 that had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra and renewed calls for speedy justice in crimes against children. {{/usCountry}}

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