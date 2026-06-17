Nasrapur minor rape and murder case: Prosecution records cyber expert’s testimony

The trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case entered its final phase, with the prosecution on Tuesday recording the testimony of a cyber expert before the special court, state prosecutors said.

The proceedings were conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar along with assistant advocate Prathamesh Shingane. (FILE)

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The prosecution also examined and cross-examined the final witness in the case, who is the main investigating officer. The proceedings were conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar along with assistant advocate Prathamesh Shingane.

During his testimony, the investigating officer presented key aspects of the probe to the court, including official correspondence, CCTV footage, medical records, the post-mortem report, and details relating to the alleged assault on the victim and the cause of death.

According to prosecutors, the witness became emotional while narrating certain aspects of the investigation during the hearing.

Misar said the recording of the final prosecution witness’s statement is expected to conclude on Wednesday. Thereafter, the court is likely to begin recording the accused’s statements, followed by the commencement of final arguments in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Lawyers representing the original complainant, Radhika Navandar-Joshi and Padekar, were present during the hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawyers representing the original complainant, Radhika Navandar-Joshi and Padekar, were present during the hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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The fast-track trial has seen the examination of 53 witnesses so far. On Saturday, the prosecution recorded the chief examination of a forensic expert, who authenticated key electronic evidence, including CCTV footage collected during the investigation.