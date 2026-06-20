Nasrapur minor rape-murder trial: Final arguments to begin on June 20

Pune: The Nasrapur minor rape and murder case has entered its final phase with the commencement of proceedings leading to final arguments before the Pune District and Sessions Court. The prosecution has completed the recording of evidence and witness testimonies.

Nasrapur minor rape and murder case has entered its final phase with the commencement of proceedings leading to final arguments before the Pune District and Sessions Court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The case pertains to the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Nasrapur on May 1, 2026. Investigators had filed a chargesheet within just 16 days of the crime being registered. Following the framing of charges against accused Bhimrao Kamble, the trial commenced on a fast-track basis.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, assisted by advocates Suresh Gaikwad and Prathamesh Shingane, examined 55 witnesses and produced more than 355 documents before the court.

Kamble was brought before the court on Friday under tight security. During the hearing, the court asked him 88 questions about the evidence and other facts that appeared to implicate him in the case.

The accused initially denied the CCTV footage presented by the prosecution. However, after the court repeatedly showed him the footage, including zoomed-in images from multiple CCTV cameras, he allegedly admitted that the person visible in the footage was indeed him. He reportedly denied knowing the identity of the girl seen accompanying him. When questioned by the court about why a young girl was seen accompanying him towards the crime scene and why he was later seen returning alone, the accused initially claimed ignorance.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, Kamble offered an alternative version of events. According to his statement before the court, he claimed that on the day of the incident he was near a Ram temple and later went to a cattle shed. He alleged that the girl approached him there and that he had given her snacks. While taking her towards the shed, he claimed he slipped and fell, causing the girl to suffer a head injury. He stated that he placed her on a cot and left the location because he feared that people might accuse him of wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, Kamble offered an alternative version of events. According to his statement before the court, he claimed that on the day of the incident he was near a Ram temple and later went to a cattle shed. He alleged that the girl approached him there and that he had given her snacks. While taking her towards the shed, he claimed he slipped and fell, causing the girl to suffer a head injury. He stated that he placed her on a cot and left the location because he feared that people might accuse him of wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused claimed that after leaving the girl behind, he sat near the Kalubai temple until police later detained him.

During Friday’s hearing, Misar, along with advocates Gaikwad and Shingane, participated in the proceedings through video conferencing. Advocate Himmatrao Suryawanshi appeared on behalf of the accused. Senior police officers, investigating officer Vijaymala Pawar and members of the investigation team were also present in court.

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The court has scheduled June 20 for the beginning of final submissions.