Not aware of what transpired between Pawars: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) state unit president Jayant Patil on Sunday said the meeting between party founder and nephew Ajit was “not secret”, adding that he was not aware of what transpired between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil (HT FILE PHOTO)

The ‘secret’ meeting between two Pawars triggered buzz in political circles even as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder and Ajit Pawar, who is also deputy chief minister, have not spoken about it yet.

When asked about it, Patil who was on a Solapur visit, said, it was “not a secret meeting”. The NCP state unit chief however denied having knowledge of issues discussed at the meeting. “I went with Pawar saheb to a common acquaintance’s residence and left early. I am not aware of what transpired later,” he said.

The three-hour meeting at Pune businessman Atul Chordia’s residence in Koregaon Park areas, raised eyebrows in political circles, as Pawar is about to resume attending public rallies to connect with his support base later this week. Further fueling the speculation is the fact that Patil, who is reportedly in touch with Ajit and BJP leaders for a possible switch to their side, was also present.

Patil’s presence at the bungalow when Pawar’s met coincided with his brother Jaisingrao Patil, a businessman, appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) after received notice seeking information about some company.

On speculations that he may join Ajit Pawar faction, Patil said he has already made his stand clear. “Four days ago, he (brother) went to the ED office and submitted all the details. It is wrong to link the ED notice to yesterday’s meeting,” the NCP leader said.

According to sources, meeting between Ajit and Sharad Pawar did discuss possible switching of side by Jayant Patil.

Interestingly, the meeting came hours before NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) issued a letter stating that the flag hoisting ceremony at the party office in Mumbai will be done by Supriya Sule along with party national general secretary Jitendra Awhad. The letter was issued by NCP state secretary Aditi Nalawade. It did not mention Patil’s name.

Asked if he is with Sharad Pawar, Patil said, “Yes, I am still with Sharad Pawar don’t keep any doubt in mind.”

He claimed that there is no split in the NCP, and that both factions believe that Sharad Pawar is their leader. “Everyone puts his (Sharad Pawar’s) photo and say they work for him, so there is no split,” he added.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, also said he is not aware of a meeting between the party founder and the deputy CM, but even if there has been a meeting, there is “nothing wrong in maintaining communication in a family,” he said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has no information about such a meeting. “I can’t add to your knowledge,” the BJP leader told reporters.

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm on Saturday. He left by around 5 pm. Later, Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises at 6.45 pm.

On July 2, in a sudden development that stunned political circles in Maharashtra last month, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs supporting him took oath as ministers. Out of 54 MLAs, the exact number of legislators supporting the groups led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar is not known

