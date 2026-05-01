Navi Mumbai civic body clears twin amnesty schemes; up to 90% waiver on tax, water penalties

Navi Mumbai: In major relief for residents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Body on April 27 unanimously approved twin one-time amnesty schemes granting up to 90% waiver on penalty and delayed payment charges on pending property tax and water dues.

Under the property tax amnesty, eligible property holders will get up to 90% concession on penal interest, delay charges and punitive components, along with 50% relief in levy charges. (HT)

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The proposals, introduced by House leader Sagar Naik, received support across party lines.

Under the property tax amnesty, eligible property holders will get up to 90% concession on penal interest, delay charges and punitive components, along with 50% relief in levy charges.

Beneficiaries include residents in gaothan villages, need-based ‘garjepoti’ constructions of PAPs, CIDCO layouts, LIG and MIG colonies, project-affected settlements and homes lacking Occupation Certificates (OC) or Completion Certificates (CC).

The schemes will remain open for 60 days, with provision for a one-month extension. Based on figures discussed in the House, an estimated 40,000 to 70,000 property holders may benefit, with total relief ranging between ₹250 crore and ₹400 crore.

Earlier civic data placed Navi Mumbai’s registered properties at around 3.58 lakh, of which nearly 1.72 lakh were defaulters, while annual recovery targets were pegged between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,200 crore. Civic officials clarified that principal dues of around ₹1,197 crore remain payable and recovery of the original amount will continue.

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{{^usCountry}} Naik said, “Many citizens, especially in gaothan and LIG areas, were under severe financial stress because penalties kept mounting. This gives them a fair chance to clear dues and regularise their properties.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naik said, “Many citizens, especially in gaothan and LIG areas, were under severe financial stress because penalties kept mounting. This gives them a fair chance to clear dues and regularise their properties.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body also approved a one-time amnesty, granting a 90% waiver on penalty charges, for pending water dues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body also approved a one-time amnesty, granting a 90% waiver on penalty charges, for pending water dues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials informed the House that total water arrears stood at ₹65.92 crore, comprising ₹44.41 crore in principal dues and ₹21.50 crore in delayed payment charges and penalties. Consumers who clear principal arrears during the notified period will receive the concession on the penalty component. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed the House that total water arrears stood at ₹65.92 crore, comprising ₹44.41 crore in principal dues and ₹21.50 crore in delayed payment charges and penalties. Consumers who clear principal arrears during the notified period will receive the concession on the penalty component. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This scheme will also remain open for 60 days, extendable by one month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This scheme will also remain open for 60 days, extendable by one month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Naik called the move “a practical step to recover long-pending revenue”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naik called the move “a practical step to recover long-pending revenue”. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Shiv Sena corporator Shivram Patil questioned the financial implications of the tax relief, and whether it was unfair to compliant taxpayers. He said around 19,000 property holders had already paid, while many defaulters would now receive concessions. Naik replied that the waiver applied only to penalty and levy components, not principal dues.

Several corporators supported the move. MNS corporator Abhijit Desai said families earning ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a month had received tax demands ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

Corporator Suraj Patil said penalties had overtaken principal dues in many cases. Corporator Munawer Patel raised concerns that tax bills continue to be issued for demolished properties.

Whereas corporator Netra Shirke moved an amendment to exclude CIDCO from the amnesty scheme, arguing that the planning authority owes around ₹19 crore and should pay the full amount with applicable charges. The amendment was accepted unanimously.

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