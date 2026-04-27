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Nayab tehsildar killed in road accident near Junnar

Junnar Nayab Tehsildar Ananta Banaji Gawari died in a car-truck collision in Pune. The speeding truck's driver has been arrested for negligence.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Junnar Nayab Tehsildar Ananta Banaji Gawari (52) was killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck at Bankar Phata near Otur in Pune district on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the car due to rash and negligent driving. (HT)

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm at a sharp S-curve near Ganpati Phata. Gawari was travelling in a car with staff members after distributing invitation cards for a May 1 programme to local MPs and MLAs. The group was returning to the Junnar office when the mishap took place.

Police said a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the car due to rash and negligent driving.

The impact was severe, and Gawari and the car driver, Vijay Khartode, a senior clerk in the tehsildar’s office, were seriously injured. Both were taken for treatment, but Gawari died while being shifted to Pune. Another occupant, complainant Tushar Bhimrao Korde (35), suffered minor head and finger injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate the truck, carrying crushed sand, was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control, leading to the collision.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Nayab tehsildar killed in road accident near Junnar
Home / Cities / Pune / Nayab tehsildar killed in road accident near Junnar
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