Nayab tehsildar killed in road accident near Junnar

Junnar Nayab Tehsildar Ananta Banaji Gawari (52) was killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck at Bankar Phata near Otur in Pune district on Saturday afternoon. Police said a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the car due to rash and negligent driving. (HT)

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm at a sharp S-curve near Ganpati Phata. Gawari was travelling in a car with staff members after distributing invitation cards for a May 1 programme to local MPs and MLAs. The group was returning to the Junnar office when the mishap took place.

Police said a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the car due to rash and negligent driving.

The impact was severe, and Gawari and the car driver, Vijay Khartode, a senior clerk in the tehsildar’s office, were seriously injured. Both were taken for treatment, but Gawari died while being shifted to Pune. Another occupant, complainant Tushar Bhimrao Korde (35), suffered minor head and finger injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate the truck, carrying crushed sand, was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control, leading to the collision.

Dnyaneshwar Bajigire, assistant police inspector at Otur police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol. However, we have collected his blood samples and sent them for laboratory analysis.”

Based on Korde’s complaint, Otur police registered a case against the truck driver, Ganesh Jadhav (27), a resident of Mandarane in Junnar taluka, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused has been arrested.

PSI YS Jadhav is conducting further investigation under the supervision of senior officers at Otur police station.