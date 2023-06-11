I proposed to appoint two executive presidents: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that he is happy with the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as executive presidents of the party as proposed by him a few days ago.

The senior party leader visited the NCP’s city unit office after the announcement was made by the party supremo Sharad Pawar.

While interacting with the media, Ajit said, “Some media reports that I am unhappy that the party did not give any responsibility to me is wrong. I am the Opposition leader of Maharashtra and party leader at the state level. My interests are at the state level and Supriya is doing well at national politics.”

“When Sharad Pawar resigned as the party president, at that time I proposed to appoint two executive presidents by keeping the former as president. But some leaders suggested me to just request Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation. I respected the decision of other leaders,” he said.

Ajit said, “I am interested mainly in Maharashtra politics, so I have always cleared that point in the party. For the past several years, Supriya is in Delhi. Praful Patel and I became MP at the same time in 1991, but as I was not interested in national politics, I resigned and joined state politics.”