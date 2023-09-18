NCP leaders stage protest against BJP MLC’s remarks against Ajit Pawar

Pune: Following the derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Gopichand Padalkar against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction supporting the leader staged protest in Pune city and rural parts of district.

On Monday evening, supporters of Ajit Pawar staged an agitation at Balgandharva Chowk condemning the remarks made by Padalkar. (HT PHOTO)

Padalkar had earlier used foul language against Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule calling them “wolf”. Padalkar’s remarks came even as Ajit has been a part of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government.

“We have joined this government in Maharashtra on the issue of development of the state. However, it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure the relations between alliance partners are cordial. We urge BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Padalkar,” said NCP city unit executive president Pradeep Deshmukh.

NCP Pune president Deepak Mankar said, “Our party will not let Padalkar roam around in Pune if he continues to make such remarks.”

Maharashtra state commission for women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar also condemned Padalkar’s remarks.