NCP on silent mode after Sharad Pawar criticises its MLA

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief at a rally in Kharadi on Friday slammed NCP’s Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre alleging that he helped the Porsche crash suspect rather than the victims in the accident case.

A 17-year-old boy driving the high-end car had crashed into a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals at Kalyaninagar during the early hours of May 19 this year.

The NCP on Saturday did not react to NCP (SP) chief’s comments.

“Our party has taken the stand not to react to criticism by Sharad Pawar. As far as Tingre’s role in the accident case is concerned, he has been given a clean chit by the police and neither its report nor the charge sheet has his name,” said Sunil Tatkare, NCP state unit chief.

Tingre too avoided to respond to criticism by the veteran politician. “Sharad Pawar is a senior leader, and I have always respected him. I will not react to his statements.”

“This MLA went to the police station and instead of helping victims, he helped the Porsche car owner. He is such a shame. He was elected on my name and the party, but now doing such work. Voters will take right decision about it,” Pawar had said at the rally in Kharadi on Friday.

The Wadgaonsheri assembly is represented by Sunil Tingre, who is keen to contest the upcoming polls on Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s ticket.