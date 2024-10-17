NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar offers to resign over MLC seat denial 

Internal friction within Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was on display on Wednesday as Pune city unit president Deepak Mankar and his supporters offered to resign over his exclusion from the list of leaders nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Mankar’s exclusion from this selection has prompted his decision, which he attributes to a perceived bias in favour of political dynasties over grassroots party workers. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, seven individuals were sworn in as members of the Legislative Council. Among them were NCP nominees Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi, both backed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Mankar’s exclusion from this selection has prompted his decision, which he attributes to a perceived bias in favour of political dynasties over grassroots party workers.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mankar expressed disappointment: “Many of our city unit office bearers submitted their resignations on Tuesday evening after my name was overlooked. I urged them to reconsider, stating that I would step down instead.”

Mankar emphasised his loyalty to Pawar, stating that he would continue to support him even if he resigned from his position. “For over a year and a half, we have worked sincerely for the party, particularly in Pune, where Ajit dada (Pawar) holds influence over the MLC nominations. Our efforts and results, I believe, warranted consideration for an MLC seat,” he said.

Criticising the decision to nominate Bhujbal’s nephew, Pankaj Bhujbal, Mankar said: “We hoped for an opportunity for a common worker, especially since Ajit Pawar had assured me of a chance. Instead, they chose to favour family ties.”

Reflecting on his tenure as city unit president, Mankar asserted that he accepted the role post-split and carried out his responsibilities with integrity, even without financial support from the party. He argued that the party’s decision-making lacked transparency and lamented the lack of communication from NCP’s state president Sunil Tatkare, who he believed should have addressed local grievances.

“We wanted an MLC position to strengthen the party’s base in Pune. I intend to resign by Saturday, but I will remain with Ajit Pawar as an ordinary worker,” Mankar added.

He also pointed out the impact of the decision on party morale. “During the Lok Sabha polls, our workers worked hard for BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol, securing a win that was largely due to NCP’s support. Now, with such disappointment, it will be challenging to mobilize them for upcoming state elections under the Mahayuti banner.”

Mankar’s comments suggest that Ajit Pawar may need to intervene to address growing unrest within the local party unit, as dissatisfaction over recent appointments mounts.