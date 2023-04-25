Flex banners of ‘Ajit Pawar as future CM’ put up in city
Ajit Pawar at an interview with a private channel, expressed his ambition to become the chief minister
Pune: After the Opposition party leader Ajit Pawar expressed his ambition to become the chief minister of Maharashtra, the party workers placed hoardings in the city and Maharashtra promoting him as a future chief minister.
Ajit Pawar at an interview with a private channel, expressed his ambition to become the chief minister. Later, party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil supported Pawar’s political move.
A senior NCP leader on condition of anonymity said that Ajit Pawar has given a clear message within the party and other parties that he is the leader of the party at state level. Many NCP MLAs claim that they are with Ajit Pawar.
Topics