NCP’s Ajit Pawar receives warm welcome at Baramati

Amid the controversy over his remarks on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was greeted warmly by tens of thousands of party members at an event on Friday in Baramati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar received accolades from NCP’s local chapter for his recent performance in the Maharashtra assembly session, which came to a close in Nagpur. According to party members, Pawar, as the opposition leader, confronted the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party of chief minister Eknath Shinde on a number of issues.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “Pawar is being targeted by the state’s current administration since he highlighted a number of issues during the recent assembly session. As Pawar was visiting the city for the first time after the assembly session, party workers gathered at Baramati to extend support to the leader.”

Many BJP politicians in recent years, including the governor of Maharashtra, made controversial remarks about prominent social icons. However, according to NCP leaders, the BJP never denounced them or took action against them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}