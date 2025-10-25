NDA cadet dies during swimming practice, second death in two weeks

An 18-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, died during a swimming practice session on Thursday evening, officials said. It is the second death of cadet at the campus in two weeks.

The deceased cadet, Aditya D Yadav, hailed from Katra Par in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. According to an official statement, the incident took place at around 5pm on October 23 during a practice session for weak swimmers, conducted under the supervision of instructors.

“While trainees were swimming across the width of the pool, Cadet Aditya D Yadav was noticed motionless on the surface of the water. Two lifeguards immediately pulled him out. Despite prompt CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and medical aid administered on site and later at the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, the cadet could not be revived,” the statement issued by Defence PRO Ankush Chavan said.

The academy expressed its “deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” adding that the civil police and the cadet’s next of kin had been informed. A formal inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

On October 10, 18-year-old first-term cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh from Lucknow, was found dead in his hostel cabin in a suspected case of death by suicide. Located near Pune, the National Defence Academy trains cadets for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.