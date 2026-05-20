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NEET aspirants worried about future after Motegaonkar’s arrest

RCC is considered one of Maharashtra’s largest coaching networks, with centres in Pune, Latur, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: The arrest of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder-director of Renukai Career Centre, more popularly called RCC, in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case has triggered anxiety among thousands of students associated with the coaching institute across Maharashtra, with uncertainty looming over classes, test series and preparation plans barely weeks before the re-NEET examination next month.

NEET aspirants worried about future after Motegaonkar’s arrest

Motegaonkar, linked to the Latur-based RCC coaching network, was arrested as part of the widening CBI probe into the alleged NEET paper leak case. Investigators have claimed that chemistry question-and-answer-related material linked to the examination was recovered during the investigation. The allegations are currently under investigation.

RCC is considered one of Maharashtra’s largest coaching networks, with centres in Pune, Latur, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Education sector estimates suggest that more than 30,000 students are associated with the institute annually through NEET, JEE and integrated coaching programmes.

Sources close to RCC in Latur said the institute premises were sealed and classes suspended following Motegaonkar’s arrest. Students staying on campus were reportedly asked to vacate the premises until further instructions.

The development has left many students confused, particularly because RCC had recently announced a fresh preparation initiative after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the re-NEET examination schedule.

However, other coaching institutes in the state said the controversy has not affected their academic schedules and preparations for the June 21 examination are continuing normally.

Vaishali Deshmukh, director, Kaushalya Academy, said, “The issue is only related to RCC students. Other students are following their normal routine, and as a coaching institute, we are here to offer them all the necessary help.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / NEET aspirants worried about future after Motegaonkar’s arrest
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