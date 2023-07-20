IIIT Pune to start new campus at Talegaon-Dabhade

Pune -

Mudit Sachdeva, IIIT Pune placement officer informed that more than 90 percent of students who completed their studies in the recently concluded academic year have been placed in multinational companies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A new campus of the national education institute - Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune is being set up at Nanoli village near Talegaon-Dabhade. The courses at the new campus will commence in the academic year 2024-25. Spread across 100 acres of land with new modern educational amenities, the institute is funded by the Central government.

“At present, an educational building, three hostels, and faculty quarters are being constructed on the site at Nanoli. IIIT Pune, which has the status of national importance by the Central government, began its functions in 2016 on the Public, Private, Partnership (PPP) model,” said IIIT Pune registrar H N Sahu.

“However, as the campus does not have its own space, the academic classes and administrative functions are being conducted from the transit campus. Now, for the construction of a new campus, the state government has allotted 100 acres of separate land in Nanoli village. The Union government has granted a fund of ₹128 crore rupees for the construction of the buildings,” he added.

