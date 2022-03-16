New integrated terminal at Pune airport to be ready by August 2023

PUNE The new integrated terminal building with enhanced capacity is under construction at Pune airport and is likely to be completed by August 2023. At least 55% of work has been completed so far, said, officials.

Earlier, the proposed date of completion was August 2022 which was then revised to January 2023.

Officials said, once ready, the new terminal building will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction of the terminal building at the cost of ₹475 crore.

“The existing terminal building with a built-up area of only 22,300sqm has the capacity to handle passengers up to seven million passengers per annum (MPPA). AAI has undertaken the work for the construction of the state-of-the-art new terminal with a built-up area of more than 5,00,000 sq ft. The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 sq ft with a passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA,” stated Press Information Bureau release.

The new integrated terminal building (including the old building) will be centrally air-conditioned with the provision of ten passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and an in-line baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with a four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36,000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets have been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers.

To give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (ground plus three-storeyed and two basement floors) with a cost of Rs. 120 crore is also under construction and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022.

The multi-level car parking will have a capacity for parking of 1,024 cars and will be connected to the departure area of an existing building with a sky bridge with the provision of staircase, escalators and elevators at building a side for dropping/going up.

