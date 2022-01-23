New Pune airport terminal building to be operational from January 2023

At least 65 per work of the new Pune airport terminal building at Lohegaon is complete. While it is expected to complete by September this year, by January 2023, the building will be commissioned for operational use, as per airport officials.

In a major infrastructure boost, parking space for 200 cars will come up in the airport premises along with other amenities.

“The work of the new terminal building is in full swing and by September this year, the work will be completed. After that passenger amenities and other in-house work will be undertaken, so by January next year, the building will be commissioned for operational use,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

The expansion work of the Pune International Airport at Lohegaon is carried out by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). There are various aspects of the expansion work that started in December 2018, mainly a new terminal building will be coming up at the existing airport premises.

“To solve the parking issue of the passengers and relatives coming to drop or pick up, we have currently taken land on lease at the entrance of the airport. It has a capacity of 100 cars and also parking for two-wheelers. As the passenger footfall and daily flight operations is likley to increase this year, there is a need for better infrastructure and more passenger facilities to operate from the airport,” added Doke.

Passengers are excited about the airport development plans. Kishore Mehta, a frequent passenger, said, “I often travel from Pune airport to various destinations for my business purpose and compared to other airports in the country it is quite small. Till the new airport is built for Pune, we need to improve the existing airport infrastructure and give world-class passenger amenities.”

“It is good that AAI is taking all necessary steps in that direction and soon the flight operations will also increase from here,” he said.

Highlights of Pune airport development project

*The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crore, a multilevel car parking space for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crore

*The construction of the new terminal building is underway at the 40,000 square metre area towards the eastern side of the existing terminal building

*While the size of the current terminal building is 22,300 square metres, once the new terminal building comes up the total size of the airport will be 64,300 square metres

*The new terminal building will have five new aerobridges

*Work of new integrated terminal building worth ₹358.89 crore was awarded to ITD Cementation India Ltd.

*France based company ‘Egis’ has been appointed as consultant for the work of new terminal building