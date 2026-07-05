New Vahan website restores e-challan payments issue

Pune:Due to technical issues being faced by motorists for the past few weeks, the Maharashtra transport department has migrated its Vahan e-challan services to a new web address since the last couple of days, restoring the online payment process and bringing relief to thousands of vehicle owners across the state. The migration was undertaken after technical glitches in the earlier portal prevented several e-challan transactions from being fully processed despite successful online payments resulting in many users unable to obtain payment receipts even as their challans continued to appear as pending or partially processed on the system.

Maharashtra transport department has migrated its Vahan e-challan services to new web address since the last couple of days to address technical issues faced by motorists for past few weeks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Motorists attempting to pay fines issued for traffic violations such as riding without a helmet, not wearing seat belts, crossing speed limits, signal jumping and lane indiscipline booked through the online enforcement system of Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and the traffic police continued to face technical issues for the past few weeks. Although the payment gateway accepted the transactions and the amount was debited from the users’ bank accounts, the earlier portal failed to update the challan status as ‘paid’ or generate payment acknowledgements, creating confusion among vehicle owners. Many motorists feared that the unpaid status reflected on the portal might result in additional penalties or complications while availing vehicle-related services linked to the Vahan database. Repeated follow-ups with transport authorities and calls on helpline numbers offered little clarity as the problem persisted.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the migration to the new website, the department expects the e-challan payment mechanism to function normally, with payments processed successfully, challan status updated in real time, and receipts generated without delay. Furthermore, pending technical issues arising from the earlier portal are also expected to be resolved as the new system stabilises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the migration to the new website, the department expects the e-challan payment mechanism to function normally, with payments processed successfully, challan status updated in real time, and receipts generated without delay. Furthermore, pending technical issues arising from the earlier portal are also expected to be resolved as the new system stabilises. {{/usCountry}}

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“The earlier portal had developed backend synchronisation issues due to which, payment transactions were being completed but were not getting reflected correctly in the Vahan database. To address this, the department has shifted the service to a new web platform with the necessary technical corrections. The migration is expected to ensure seamless payment processing, automatic status updates, and receipt generation for vehicle owners,” a senior transport department official said on condition of anonymity.

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Motorists have been advised to use only the new, official Vahan e-challan portal for making payments and verifying the status of e-challans as ‘paid’ after completing the transactions. Even the discrepancies that arose on the earlier portal are expected to be resolved in due time as part of the system migration.