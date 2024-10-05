NGT directs PMC to revise tree felling proposal for Sadhu Vaswani overbridge

Acting on the recommendation of the joint committee appointed by the principal secretary over the proposed tree cutting for construction of the Sadhu Vaswani overbridge, the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to revise the tree felling proposal, and remove at the earliest the serial numbers painted in red on the trees erroneously identified by it for razing. The joint committee in its recent report highlighted that the PMC had not scientifically assessed the age of the trees to be axed for the proposed overbridge near Bund Garden. As per the NGT direction, the principal secretary on August 12 appointed an eight-member committee comprising the director of the environment department, scientific officer, project director of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, and PMC members. (HT PHOTO)

Based on a complaint filed by citizens on May 31 through advocates Maitreya Ghorpade, Manasi Thakare and Sonia Sharon regarding the felling of trees for the Sadhu Vaswani railway overbridge near Bund Garden, the western bench of the NGT on July 23 directed the PMC to submit its response and also directed the Maharashtra Tree Authority to convene a meeting of all concerned departments, conduct a site visit along with the applicants, and submit a report to the NGT.

As per the NGT direction, the principal secretary on August 12 appointed an eight-member committee comprising the director of the environment department, scientific officer, project director of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, and PMC members. The committee visited the said location on August 19 and submitted its report recently. The report recommended that the PMC quash and set aside its docket dated January 4, 2024 for 61 trees to be cut for the present project, and submit a revised proposal for 18 trees that have been physically identified for felling. The committee asked the PMC to ensure adherence to the provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation and Protection of Trees Act, 1975, for the revised proposal for 18 trees. Moreover, the committee directed the PMC to undertake compensatory planting for the felled trees, transplantation of trees from the project area, and involvement of the citizens’ forum in its plantation drives.

During the hearing held on October 1, the NGT accepted the joint committee report and directed the PMC to comply with the committee recommendations. While appreciating the citizens for their efforts towards saving so many trees, the NGT warned authorities that if such errors are committed in future, the tribunal will be compelled to impose fines.

Ameet Singh, an applicant in the case, said, “This is certainly a small victory for us and we are grateful to the NGT for giving directions that will save many trees in the said area. More effort is needed to save our green cover and heritage trees, and we will continue to fight for that.”