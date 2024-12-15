NH7 Weekender music fest cancelled in Pune due to ‘law and order concerns’

The NH7 Weekender music festival that was to be held this weekend has been cancelled as Pimpri Chinchwad police have denied permission for the event. The festival was to be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Sus and featured a star-studded line-up with popular Indian artists. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Authorities cited concerns over potential ‘law and order issues’ as well as severe traffic congestion as reasons for the cancellation of the event.

The festival was to be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Sus and featured a star-studded line-up with popular Indian artists.

The sudden cancellation disappointed fans and organisers alike as preparations had been in place for the event.

Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), clarified that permission was denied due to concerns over potential law and order disruptions and traffic issues.

He also warned the organizers that legal action would be taken if the event proceeded despite the denial.