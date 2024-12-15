Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NH7 Weekender music fest cancelled in Pune due to ‘law and order concerns’

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Authorities cited concerns over potential ‘law and order issues’ as well as severe traffic congestion as reasons for the cancellation of the event

The NH7 Weekender music festival that was to be held this weekend has been cancelled as Pimpri Chinchwad police have denied permission for the event.

The festival was to be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Sus and featured a star-studded line-up with popular Indian artists. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The festival was to be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Sus and featured a star-studded line-up with popular Indian artists. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Authorities cited concerns over potential ‘law and order issues’ as well as severe traffic congestion as reasons for the cancellation of the event.

The festival was to be held on December 14 and 15 at Teerth Fields in Sus and featured a star-studded line-up with popular Indian artists.

The sudden cancellation disappointed fans and organisers alike as preparations had been in place for the event.

Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), clarified that permission was denied due to concerns over potential law and order disruptions and traffic issues.

He also warned the organizers that legal action would be taken if the event proceeded despite the denial.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On