NHM contractual staff calls off protest

The contractual healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses, employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) called off their indefinite strike on Thursday following an assurance from the state government to meet some of the demands, more than a month after they launched the protest.

More than 35,000 contractual staff from across Maharashtra, including 2,100 from Pune, were on strike since October 25, hampering routine healthcare services in the state. The staff demanded permanent appointments in their existing posts along with benefits provided to permanent employees.

The protest was called off following a discussion with health minister Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday. It was decided during the meeting that 30% staff, on contract for over a decade, will be considered for vacant posts in the public health department.

Sawant said a proposal has been submitted to the state government on November 7 requesting to relax age condition and make changes/amendments in the norms for appointment of contractual staff on regular posts in the health department.

