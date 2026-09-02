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NHRC seeks report from MPCB on Ganeshotsav noise violations

Acting on a complaint over alleged violations of noise limits by mandals, NHRC has directed MPCB to submit a detailed action-taken report within two weeks

Published on: Sep 2, 2026, 08:31:00 IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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PUNE: Even as Pune prepares for its annual date with Lord Ganesh – the use of DJs, Dolby sound systems, and traditional musical instruments continuing to be a contentious issue – the longstanding dispute over noise pollution during its Ganeshotsav has now reached the national level. Taking cognisance of a complaint filed on August 25 by Pune resident Sharad Kelkar against the use of high-powered sound systems, DJs and loudspeakers by public Ganesh mandals in violation of noise regulations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a detailed, action taken report (ATR) within two weeks on allegations of violation of prescribed noise limits during the festival. The complaint has also raised concerns over the use of powerful laser beams during festivities and processions, alleging that they could pose risk to people’s eyesight.

Acting on a complaint over alleged violations of noise limits by mandals, NHRC has directed MPCB to submit a detailed action-taken report within two weeks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Acting on a complaint over alleged violations of noise limits by mandals, NHRC has directed MPCB to submit a detailed action-taken report within two weeks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Observing that the allegations, prima facie, appear to raise issues concerning human rights, a bench headed by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on September 1 issued notice to the MPCB chairman, directing the state pollution control authority to submit a detailed ATR within two weeks.

The NHRC has sought details of the legal and regulatory framework governing noise levels during the Ganesh festival, including the permissible limits for Dolby/DJ sound systems. It has asked the MPCB to clarify whether a licensing or permission mechanism exists for such systems, how many permissions were issued over the past one year, and which authority is empowered to grant permissions or no objection certificates (NOCs). Furthermore, the commission has sought details of the number of challans, preventive orders and notices issued for noise limit violations during the past year. The MPCB has also been directed to provide details of action taken against the violations and the authorities responsible for enforcement. The commission has asked that the report be submitted through email in addition to the prescribed procedure.

 
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