NIA makes eighth arrest in Pune ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its eighth arrest in the ongoing investigations into the activities of the Pune-based ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) module case. He was arrested on charges of being actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, a resident of Katkamsandi, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand was arrested on Thursday. He was arrested on charges of being actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

According to the NIA, he was directly associated with other arrested individuals in the ongoing Pune ISIS module case.

The NIA has earlier arrested Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Shamil Saquib Nachan, Mohammad Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki and Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar in the case.

Investigations revealed that Alam played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations intended for use as hideouts, as well as in the conduct of firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) practices.

The federal agency in a release stated that Alam managed to escape from Pune Police on July 19 when he was caught red-handed for attempting bike theft, along with Mohammad Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki.

Subsequently, it came to light that they were active ISIS operatives. NIA had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for information leading to the capture of Alam.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

