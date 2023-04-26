Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nigerian national held in Pune for scamming women of 11.4 lakh

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 26, 2023 10:22 PM IST

The accused befriended the victims on social media using a fake profile, promised them expensive gifts before asking them to transfer money under various pretexts

Pune Cyber Police have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly scamming two women from Hadapsar area of 11.4 lakh. The incident occurred in October 2022 through various social media platforms.

The accused has been identified as Robinhood Akoh, 39, who is currently residing in Sunil Dairy area in Delhi.

Elaborating the modus operandi, police officials said the accused, who had befriended the victims on social media using a fake profile, promised them expensive gifts before asking them to transfer money under various pretexts.

Pune Cyber Police traced Akoh to Delhi using his social media details and IP addresses. They then secured a transit from a Delhi court and brought him to Pune on Tuesday. According to officials, the accused had used a picture of an attractive man posing as a medical practitioner or a pilot to lure his victims.

Police have seized four mobile handsets, one hard disk, two pen drives, 15 sim cards and seven debit cards from the accused. He was produced in Laksar court and police have got his custody till April 28.

This incident highlights the need for caution while interacting with strangers on social media, especially when it involves financial transactions. The Pune Cyber Police have urged citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

