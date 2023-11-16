Night temperature drops to below normal level in Pune; expected to rise after Nov 18

After two weeks, night temperature in Pune city has fallen to below-normal levels however the cool weather will not last for long as temperature will begin to rise again to above-normal levels from November 18, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While Pune has been experiencing above-normal temperature since the beginning of November, temperature dropped significantly to 14 degrees Celsius on November 1 after which it rose to 16 degrees Celsius by November 3. Thereafter, the city has consistently experienced above-normal temperature with various atmospheric systems active over Maharashtra. The night temperature rose by 5 degrees Celsius above normal level around November 10.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, IMD Pune, said, “Earlier, the moisture brought by the easterlies covered the south-central part of the state and as a result, those areas not only experienced humid weather with an increase in maximum and minimum temperature but also received isolated moderate to heavy rainfall at various places.”

Following the decrease in moisture brought by the easterlies, the temperature started falling from November 12. In the last four to five days, the city has witnessed a decreasing trend in night temperature. On November 16, the temperature was recorded below normal level.

The IMD recorded the night temperature as 14.4 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar. From November 18 onwards however, the city is likely to witness a rise in temperature.

Shilpa Apate, scientist, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no active system around Maharashtra due to which temperature will remain at lower levels. However, from November 18 onwards, due to activation of easterly waves, the state is expected to receive moisture in the southern and central parts. As a result, the humidity level will increase and the weather will be partly cloudy for three days. During this time, the temperature is likely to increase by one to two degrees Celsius. Pune too will witness a slight increase in temperature. For the rest of the areas, there will be clear skies during the said period.”

