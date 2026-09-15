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Nine roadside stalls face police action over fire safety, footpath violations

According to the city police, the cases highlight two recurring problems namely: the unsafe use of LPG cum combustible material by roadside food vendors; and the encroachment of public footpaths for commercial activity.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 07:55:00 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Pune police on Sunday took action against nine roadside food- and tea- stalls for allegedly using gas cylinders, stoves and other combustible material without adequate safety measures; besides occupying public footpaths and roadside spaces. The police have issued notices under section 35 (3) to all the stall owners booked at the respective police stations.

According to the city police, the cases highlight two recurring problems namely: the unsafe use of LPG cum combustible material by roadside food vendors; and the encroachment of public footpaths for commercial activity. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT)
According to the city police, the cases highlight two recurring problems namely: the unsafe use of LPG cum combustible material by roadside food vendors; and the encroachment of public footpaths for commercial activity. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Four cases have been registered at the Alankar police station; two at Nanded City; and three at Yerawada.

Of the four cases registered at Alankar police station, one case is against the owner of a dosa stall operating near Mrityunjay Mandir on Karve road, Kothrud, for using combustible equipment sans necessary precautions. The second case is against Rajwadi Tea Centre near Mrityunjay Mandir; the third case against a roadside stall near plot number 9 and Samman Hotel on Vitthal Mandir road, Karvenagar; and the fourth case against a roadside tea stall near Tathawade Udyan – all for similar reasons.

Of the two cases registered at Nanded City police station, one is against Namaskar Paan shop near Swagat Hotel, Kirkatwadi, Haveli; and the other against a food vendor in the same locality for using combustible equipment/material sans necessary precautions.

According to the city police, the cases highlight two recurring problems namely: the unsafe use of LPG cum combustible material by roadside food vendors; and the encroachment of public footpaths for commercial activity.

 
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