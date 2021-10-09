Nine-year-old seriously injured after being run over by a car in Pimpale Saudagar

A nine-year-old was run over by a speeding car in Pimpale Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on October 3, according to the police.

The victim is identified as Ishaan Pradip Kasab. The FIR was lodged on October 9 as the family was busy attending to the child who suffered serious injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the society premises and its video later went viral on the social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the boy was seriously injured when the car went over his chest, stomach, mouth and shoulders. The Incident took place at Sai Vastu Housing Co-operative Society in Pimple Saudagar around 5.45 pm on October 3. Ishaan was playing with his friends on the society premises.

Sonal Deshpande, a resident of the society, was driving the vehicle that ran over Ishaan, the FIR stated. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving at Sangvi police station. Police said that the investigation was on to find more in the case.