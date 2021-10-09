Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Nine-year-old seriously injured after being run over by a car in Pimpale Saudagar
pune news

Nine-year-old seriously injured after being run over by a car in Pimpale Saudagar

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the society premises in Pimpale Saudagar and its video later went viral on the social media. Sonal Deshpande, a resident of the society, was driving the car that ran over Ishaan, the FIR stated
A nine-year-old was run over by a speeding car in Pimpale Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on October 3, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A nine-year-old was run over by a speeding car in Pimpale Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on October 3, according to the police.

The victim is identified as Ishaan Pradip Kasab. The FIR was lodged on October 9 as the family was busy attending to the child who suffered serious injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the society premises and its video later went viral on the social media.

According to the police, the boy was seriously injured when the car went over his chest, stomach, mouth and shoulders. The Incident took place at Sai Vastu Housing Co-operative Society in Pimple Saudagar around 5.45 pm on October 3. Ishaan was playing with his friends on the society premises.

Sonal Deshpande, a resident of the society, was driving the vehicle that ran over Ishaan, the FIR stated. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving at Sangvi police station. Police said that the investigation was on to find more in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man arrested in wife’s death by suicide case

15.88% children in Maharashtra underweight, 4.05% severely underweight: ICDS

Chandrabhaga found polluted between Khadakwasla dam and Mundhwa bridge: Report

Pune district reports 510 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; 96,832 vaccinated
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP