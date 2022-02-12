No decision on the increase in ready reckoner rate: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Deputy chief minister and finance minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, on Saturday said that no final decision has been taken on whether ready reckoner rates will remain unchanged or increased. He also stated that there is no consensus within administration on how it could be increased and after studying this matter a proposal would be created by the revenue and finance department which will be tabled before the cabinet and the chief minister.

There was no revision in the ready reckoner rates which are announced in April every year due to the pandemic last year. As the state budget session is coming ahead, the question of whether there will be a change this year has appeared. “Because of Covid ready reckoner rates hadn’t been changed. On Friday we had a discussion about it. There is no consensus yet on how it should be increased. Because sometimes ready reckoner rates increase so much and those many transactions are not even there. Ready reckoner rates increase but the transactions of selling and purchase reduces,” said Ajit Pawar.

The last hike in ready reckoner rates was announced in September 2020, when the market values for properties across the state rose by an average 1.74%. Considering the slowdown in the construction industry, the government hadn’t revised the rates in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Pawar said that the government is considering all the aspects before designing a policy for this financial year.

“I have asked senior officials to study how it can be done. Then, we will have a meeting of revenue and finance departments. After which we will arrive at some conclusion and then it will be presented before the cabinet and CM. Final decision will be taken by the cabinet and CM,” said Pawar.