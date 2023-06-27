No discussion held on ‘PM post’ during opposition meeting in Patna: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress president (NCP) Sharad Pawar on Monday said that no discussion took place on the “prime ministerial post” in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna last week ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Pawar stated that the leaders from various opposition parties discussed issues like inflation, unemployment and “deliberate attempts” at some places to encourage communal forces. The NCP chief was speaking to reporters at his home town Baramati.

“We did not discuss anything about prime ministerial candidate in the meeting. A discussion took place on issues pertaining to inflation and unemployment,” Pawar said.

He also hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its criticism of the opposition meeting. Why was the BJP worried about the conclave, Pawar said, claiming there was lack of “political maturity”.

When asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocking that “19 prime ministerial post aspirants” came together at the meeting, Pawar termed the opponent’s charge as a “childish statement”. He also questioned BJP’s criticism stating that there is no ban with regards to holding meetings in a democracy.

Pawar stated that while the BJP questioned the oppositon’s meet, they also plan to hold a similar meet with their allies in Mumbai.

“I have been reading statements of some leaders who have made remarks on the opposition meeting in Patna. Is there no permission in democracy to hold the meeting (by opposition leaders)? The BJP state president, has said what was the need to hold the meeting. I read his statement that he is going to hold a meeting in Mumbai. So, you (BJP) can hold a meeting and if we hold it, why are you worried?” he said while responding to a criticism by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Drawing the battle lines, over 32 leaders of over a dozen opposition parties held a crucial meeting in Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday and resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At a joint press meeting, the opposition parties said they would fight the polls on a common agenda and state-wise strategy, setting aside their differences with a flexible approach.

The NCP chief also accused BJP of dividing the society by indulging into communal politics.

“There was a discussion in the meeting at Patna on deliberate attempts at some places to encourage communal forces and how those who are in power, that is the BJP, are trying to create a rift between communities. Rift between communities on the basis of religion and caste is detrimental to any society, and the point of decision was how to control such a thing,” Pawar said.