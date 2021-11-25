Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No hydraulic option for Sambhaji bridge: Maha-Metro; work likely to resume
pune news

No hydraulic option for Sambhaji bridge: Maha-Metro; work likely to resume

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge aka Lakdi pul and the metro work is likely to resume at the spot
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge aka Lakdi pul and the metro work is likely to resume at the spot. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:49 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: Now that the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge aka Lakdi pul, the metro work is likely to resume as per the previous plan at the spot.

Earlier, Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct which is part of the metro work at Sambhaji bridge, after which the Maha Metro decided to temporarily stop work. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol took cognisance of the objections raised and ordered that the work be halted.

Maha Metro project director Atul Gadgil said, “The Ganesh mandal representatives submitted the proposal to erect a hydraulic bridge instead of the existing plan but we gave our recommendations on the same to the mayor. Our view is that it is not technically feasible and that work be allowed to resume as per the previous plan. Now, the elected members will need to take a call on it.”

Whereas elected members said that the height of the bridge was decided much earlier as per the previous plan and the same appeared as news. When the work started however, they (Ganesh mandals) opposed it which unnecessarily caused delay

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP