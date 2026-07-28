No nod yet for 12,937cr PCMC Metro Phase 2 plan

Pune: Nearly two years after Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) began discussions with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the proposed ₹12,937.23-crore Metro Phase 2 project, connecting Bhakti Shakti, Wakad, Nashik Phata and Chakan remains caught in the approval process.

Nearly two years after Maha-Metro began discussions with PCMC, the proposed ₹12,937.23-crore Metro Phase 2 project remains caught in the approval process. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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On Monday, Maha-Metro made its fourth presentation on the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) before PCMC office-bearers and political leaders, but the civic body once again stopped short of taking a final call.

The repeated presentations have raised questions over the delay in clearing the project, despite the DPR having already been revised based on suggestions from political representatives. The proposal has been awaiting approval from the PCMC general body for nearly six months before it can be forwarded to the state government.

“Several stakeholders have suggested modifications to the revised DPR. We have asked them to submit their suggestions in writing and will discuss them with the PCMC commissioner. This was the fourth presentation we have made so far,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha- Metro.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior Maha-Metro official, requesting anonymity, expressed frustration over the repeated consultations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior Maha-Metro official, requesting anonymity, expressed frustration over the repeated consultations. {{/usCountry}}

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“This was the fourth time we presented the DPR before political leaders and office-bearers. Every time, new suggestions are made. It is neither possible nor practical to keep making frequent changes to the DPR,” the official said.

The proposed 45.295-km corridor, comprising 34 stations, is envisaged as the backbone of Pimpri Chinchwad’s future Metro network. It will connect Bhakti Shakti with Wakad, Nashik Phata and Chakan while providing seamless interchange with existing and proposed Metro corridors.

Under the revised DPR, the corridor will integrate with four key stations—Bhakti Shakti on the proposed Phase 1 extension, Wakad Chowk on Metro Line 3, Nashik Phata on Line 1 and Sant Tukaram Nagar on Line 1—allowing commuters to travel across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad with fewer road-based transfers.

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The project is also expected to improve connectivity to major employment and industrial hubs, including Hinjewadi and Chakan. It includes the proposed Nigdi-Talawade IT Park-Chakan “missing link” Metro corridor, which is intended to connect the city’s IT and industrial clusters and eventually become part of a ring Metro network.

The revised DPR also proposes a 17-km double-decker corridor between Bhosari and Chakan, to be developed in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As part of the proposal, the existing Bhosari flyover would be demolished and reconstructed.

The plan further envisages multimodal transport hubs at Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk, Vallabhnagar and Moshi, integrating Metro services with PMPML, BRT and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses.

On Monday, the presentation at Maha Metro’s Phugewadi office was attended by Mayor Ravi Landge, MP Shrirang Barne, MLAs Shankar Jagtap and Uma Khapre, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, ruling party leader Prashant Shitole, Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir, Standing Committee chairman Abhishek Barne, Maha Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar, PCMC additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor and other senior officials.

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During the meeting, MP Shrirang Barne proposed an additional Metro corridor linking Mukai Chowk, Kiwale, Ravet, Dange Chowk, Kalewadi, Jagtap Dairy and Chatushrungi, and urged Maha Metro to prepare a DPR for the route on priority.

He said the rapid expansion of Pimpri Chinchwad and rising traffic congestion warranted the new corridor, which would improve connectivity for industrial, educational and residential areas in Ravet, Tathawade, Thergaon, Jagtap Dairy and Chatushrungi.

Mayor Ravi Landge said Metro planning should account for the city’s future growth.

“Metro planning should consider not only today’s requirements but also the travel needs of the next several decades. The DPR should be revised wherever necessary to create an inclusive and future-oriented Metro project in the interest of citizens,” he said.

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MLA Mahesh Landge said public transport infrastructure should be planned with the city’s long-term growth in mind.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, public transport is being planned keeping in mind Pimpri Chinchwad’s development over the next 50 years. Our resolve is to connect every part of the city through the Metro network. We are committed to making Pimpri Chinchwad one of the cities with the best Metro connectivity in the country through the Nigdi-Chakan, Nigdi-Wagholi and ring Metro corridors,” he said.