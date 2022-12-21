No respite for flyers even after reaching 3 hrs early to Pune airport

The holiday season and record footfall has resulted in chaos at the Pune airport, as flyers are having a difficult time.

The advisory issued by Pune International airport to arriving three hours early is not making any impact as flyers continue to face long queues at the security check. The scenario is getting worse during the nighttime.

Along with long queues, commuters have to also deal with missing staffers from the counter.

Nikhil Kumar tweeted “Will anything ever change Air India? There is no staff at the counter and no staff at the baggage checking machine at Pune airport. Will anyone take these things seriously ever”

Regarding a similar problem, Vinayak Shinde tweeted, “Complete chaos at Pune airport security check-in. Only two entry points for the security check. Midnight 12 am a long queue of 500 passengers but no one care. A good and much-appreciated thing is CISF is in full action.”

In response to the pertinent issues, Santosh Dhoke, Pune International Airport director said, “We are finding the best possible ways to decongest the rush at the security check-in, although we face some challenges as the current building has limited space.”

“From the International security hold area (SHA) we will partition the portion and the segregated portion we will be using in peak hours for domestic flyers. We will be installing two additional X-ray machines and two-door frame metal detectors to manage the rush,” Dhoke added.

He said the Pune airport authorities have also advised airlines to have additional staff to help out flyers who are facing inconvenience.

“We have advised airlines to have floor managers during peak hours (two officials as additional staff) so they can help a passenger who is facing any problems at the airport. We have also trained our help desk staff to help senior citizens, flyers carrying toddlers and kids,” Dhoke stated.

The airport authorities have also increased the presence of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which looks after airport security.

“Last year the strength of CISF personnel was around 350, and now it has increased to 493,” the official said.

The Multilevel Car Parking (MLCP) which was inaugurated on November 25 is receiving a good response as people are not facing problems parking their vehicles.