Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
pune news

No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced no water supply in some areas of Pune on April 21 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”

