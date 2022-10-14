No water supply in some areas of Pune on October 16

Due to maintenance and repair work of the water pipeline between Parvati and Cantonment several parts of Pune will face water supply disruption on Sunday, October 16.

Aniruddha Pavaskar, head of PMC water department, said, “Leakage had been found in the 1,600 mm water pipeline and it is necessary to repair it.”

The areas include BT Kawade Road, Koregaon Park, Hadapsar industrial area, Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Solapur road areas, Wanowrie, Mohammadwadi, Kondhwa, Lulla Nagar, Pune Cantonment, Phursungi, Uruli Devachi, Manjari, NIBM, Vadgaonsheri, Tadiwala Road, Maldhakka, Yerawada, Race Course area.