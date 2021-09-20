No water supply in eastern parts of Pune on September 21

PUNE There will be no water supply in the eastern part of Pune city, including Kalyaninnagar, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Phulenagar, Lohegaon, on Tuesday (September 21) due to repair and maintenance work undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC’s water department issued a press statement regarding the same and announced the water cut due to urgent repair and maintenance work of the Bhama Askhed water treatment plant.

PMC officials also said that these areas will get water supply at low pressure on Wednesday.