Pune News
pune news

No water supply in eastern parts of Pune on September 21

There will be no water supply in the eastern parts of Pune, including Kalyaninnagar, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Phulenagar, Lohegaon due to repair and maintenance work undertaken by PMC
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Water department of PMC issued a press statement and announced the water supply cut due to urgent repair and maintenance work of the Bhama Askhed water treatment plant. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

PUNE There will be no water supply in the eastern part of Pune city, including Kalyaninnagar, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Phulenagar, Lohegaon, on Tuesday (September 21) due to repair and maintenance work undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC’s water department issued a press statement regarding the same and announced the water cut due to urgent repair and maintenance work of the Bhama Askhed water treatment plant.

PMC officials also said that these areas will get water supply at low pressure on Wednesday.

