Non-operational, non-existent traffic signals add to Pune commuters’ woes

The past week has seen several residents take to social media to complain about non-operational or non-existent traffic signals that are worsening the traffic situation in and around Pune city.

Sanjay Agarwal, a resident of Aundh, was stuck in traffic for over two hours and spent nearly 45 minutes travelling from Parihar chowk to University chowk. “I understand that metro work is affecting traffic, but adding to this are the non-working signals at the chowk, not just University chowk but also Bhale chowk. I left home early to beat the traffic but spent more time stuck on one stretch,” said Agarwal.

Similarly, Nitin Jain from Wagholi said, “Either the signals are shut intentionally or not working, but traffic chaos has become a daily nuisance from Wagheshwar chowk to Kesanad phata due to non-functional traffic lights.”

Ashish Tadsare, a resident of Yerawada, said, “Most of the signals at Sangamwadi chowk, Yerawada work in a very erratic way, adding to the chaos. During peak hours, not a single signal is operational.” The situation is similar in Deccan, Shivaji nagar, Mundhwa road and Kothrud.

On his part, Balashaheb Koli, API, traffic division Chaturshringi, said, “Most of the signals are operational at main chowks like University chowk as there is more traffic. In some places however, we have shut the signals as we have noticed that they only add to the congestion (signals at Bhale chowk, Gokhale nagar). Whereas we have shut signals at Abhimannshree and Baner due to the ongoing metro work. We are trying to do our best to manage the traffic situation but we are also short-staffed.”

While DCP traffic Rahul Shrirame said, “Out of the 261 traffic signals, 231 signals are operational and working. The remaining have either been switched off due to metro work or in some places, due to digging or pipeline laying work. And, factors such as waterlogging, potholes and bad infrastructure also add to the problem of non-operational traffic signals.”

Citing the example of University chowk as not having a traffic signal, Srirame questioned, “How does a signal work on a bottleneck caused by metro work, where three lakh vehicles cross this chowk in a single lane in one hour during peak hour? We have our staff working nonstop in three shifts and yet, it is difficult to maintain traffic as there are no alternative routes.”