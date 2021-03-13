Non-stop flights to five new cities from Pune beginning March 28

Passengers will now be able to fly non stop from Pune to five new cities from March 28 by low cost carrier- SpiceJet. Additionally, flights have been added from Mumbai to Goa and Rajkot giving more flight options to passengers.

With an aim to meet the increasing demand from smaller cities, the low cost carrier- SpiceJet added 66 new domestic flights on Saturday.

These included daily direct flights on the routes of Pune–Darbhanga, Pune-Durgapur, Pune-Gwalior, Pune-Jabalpur, Pune-Varanasi, Kolkata–Darbhanga, Chennai–Jharsuguda and Nashik-Kolkata sectors. By launching these direct flights, SpiceJet has become the first Indian airline to introduce daily flights in these sectors.

The airline also introduced new non-stop daily flights on the routes of Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi.

The airline spokesperson said, “In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by SpiceJet under UDAN, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities. The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru earlier. “

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

“ The airline will launch new flights connecting Srinagar, one of the most popular tourist destinations, with key cities with flights on Ahmedabad-Srinagar-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Srinagar-Bengaluru, and Kolkata-Srinagar-Kolkata sectors,” the spokesperson added.

Besides, the airline also announced to enhance its operations with additional second frequency on Delhi-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Rajkot, Chennai-Madurai, Mumbai-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, Mumbai-Srinagar, Delhi-Rajkot, Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Dharamshala. It will add it’s third and fourth frequency in Mumbai-Goa sector too.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet said, “As the country’s largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations. We are committed to provide all our valued travelers easy, safe and secure travel to their favourite destinations.”