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Now, excavated roads will be restored only by PMC road dept.

Bankar said that earlier, contractors restored roads based on their own methods, often without strict supervision

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has moved to centralise road restoration work after a surge in complaints over poor road conditions caused by faulty reinstatement following frequent digging across the city.

According to citizens, poor compaction of soil, use of substandard materials, and inadequate curing after restoration are among the key reasons behind rapid deterioration of roads. (HT)

The civic body has directed that all roads excavated for utilities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity and telecom will now be restored only by the road department. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram issued the order, making it clear that no department will be allowed to independently carry out restoration work. The decision comes after repeated instances where roads, once repaired by individual departments or contractors, quickly deteriorated—leading to potholes, uneven surfaces and traffic hazards. The civic road department gives around 100 km of digging permission to various agencies such as Mahavitaran, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), and private telecom companies; as well as PMC’s drainage and water departments.

Rajesh Bankar, chief superintendent, PMC road department, said, “We have seen that inconsistent methods and lack of quality checks have led to roads getting damaged soon after repairs. Centralising the work will bring accountability and uniform standards.”

Furthermore, the new directive addresses a key loophole—funding. Departments undertaking excavation will now have to provide the necessary funds to the road department in advance. Additionally, making budgetary provisions for restoration has been made mandatory before granting digging permissions. The order also mandates that all restoration work must be completed within a fixed timeframe, and as per defined quality standards.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Now, excavated roads will be restored only by PMC road dept.
Home / Cities / Pune / Now, excavated roads will be restored only by PMC road dept.
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