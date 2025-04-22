Now, PMPML conductors too will be hired on contractual basis

PUNE: In a major development for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), it has been decided that along with drivers, conductors too will now be hired on a contractual basis. The move is part of PMPML’s plan to induct 400 buses on a rental basis. To manage these buses efficiently, 1,000 drivers and 1,000 conductors will be brought into service through private contractors. Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided that along with drivers, conductors too will now be hired on contractual basis. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Until now, drivers were being provided along with the buses by contractors whereas conductors were being appointed directly by PMPML through internal recruitment processes. However, the administration has now decided to outsource the recruitment of conductors as well, marking a significant shift in policy.

PMPML, the city’s public transport lifeline, has not conducted internal recruitment drives for several years. At the same time, the organisation has planned to add 1,600 new buses to its fleet. In the first phase, 600 buses will be introduced out of which, 400 will be introduced on a rental basis and 200 will be owned by PMPML. Of the 400 rental buses, 146 have already been inducted into the fleet.

PMPML joint managing director Nitin Narvekar said, “Given the existing shortage of manpower, PMPML has opted to acquire a total of 2,000 personnel (1,000 drivers and 1,000 conductors) through contractors to operate these buses. These contract-based employees will manage the operations of the newly inducted buses. For now, there will be no new recruitment process initiated by PMPML.”

This decision is expected to ease operational pressure on the transport body and ensure uninterrupted public transport services across Pune. However, the move to hire conductors on contract, a first for PMPML, marks a departure from its earlier practice and could spark discussions about long-term staffing and service quality in the future.